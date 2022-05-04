Vietnam Manufacturing Expo, NEPCON to attract 200 brands

The 2022 Vietnam Manufacturing Expo and Vietnam’s Only Exhibition on SMT, Testing Technologies, Equipment and Supporting Industries for Electronics Manufacturing (NEPCON Vietnam 2022) will be held in Hanoi on August 10-12 and September 14-16 respectively.



They are expected to attract the participation of nearly 200 brands in the manufacturing and electronics industries from more than 10 countries and territories, including Japan, the US, the Republic of Korea, mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, and India and others, who will set up international pavilions and remote booths.



There will also be a series of customised seminars, technology updates from leading brands around the world and free business consulting sessions under the Business Innovation Zone Project.



Launched in 2020 by Reed Tradex Vietnam, the Business Innovation Zone Project seeks to help businesses in manufacturing and electronics recover from the impacts of COVID-19.



Under the project, Reed Tradex partners with business leaders, consulting experts, industry professionals, government officers to organise webinar series that will offer new insights and successful business case studies.



At ceremony in HCM City this week, Reed Tradex, the World Trade Centre Expo, PNA Consulting, PR Newswire Vietnam, and Sufex Trading signed a memorandum of understanding to kick-start a new chapter of the project this year.



Pham Trung Hung, chief advisor, PNA Consulting, partner of Business Innovation Zone Project since 2020, said: “Humans are one of the key factors in business. For small and medium-sized enterprises, human resources are the driving force for development and overcoming challenges, especially in the current changing business environment.



With a focus on three elements: human, technology and media this year, the project would offer with “practical sharing as well as seminars and consultation programmes to help businesses utilise the power of human resources in production and business activities,” he said.



Lee Jung Won, director of the World Trade Centre Expo, said, “To develop sustainable manufacturing, it is critical to balance all factors and we believe that the initiative Business Innovation Zone 2022 will offer more insights into how to develop human – tech – media in the new normal.”



Vu Trong Tai, general manager, Reed Tradex Vietnam and a member of the organizing committee, said with the annual offers and many new activities, “We believe that VME & NEPCON Vietnam will create more and more business matching opportunities for sellers and buyers.”/.