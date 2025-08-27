Making news
Vietnam, Maldives set sights on enhanced all-round cooperation
Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives Trinh Thi Tam made a working visit to the Maldives from August 22 to 26, on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1975–2025).
During a courtesy call on Parliament Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Tam the diplomat congratulated the Maldives on its recent achievements, highlighting the significant contributions of the Maldivian parliament and Speaker Abdulla personally.
For his part, Abdulla congratulated Vietnam on its achievements over 80 years since gaining independence, noting that Vietnam has become a development model for many countries in the region, including the Maldives.
The Maldives always values expanding its relations with Vietnam, he affirmed, agreeing that there are ample opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in areas such as tourism, trade, investment, and seafood processing. He called on Vietnam to facilitate visa access, or grant visa exemptions at the border, for all types of Maldivian passports, on a reciprocal basis.
He revealed that the Maldivian parliament has established a Maldives – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group with 42 members to boost bilateral ties, especially through the parliamentary channel.
The Vietnamese ambassador stated that although two-way trade remains modest, it holds significant potential given high demand from Maldivian resorts for imports from Vietnam, particularly fresh and frozen fruit, seafood, as well as farm produce, consumer goods, and construction materials.
In 2025, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on air transport, providing a legal framework for planned direct flights in the near future. They also maintain cooperation and mutual support at multilateral mechanisms and forums, particularly in the United Nations.
Meeting with Minister of State for Tourism and Environment Abdulla Niyaz, Tam welcomed the growing number of Maldivian tourists to Vietnam and noted that the Maldives is increasingly attractive for Vietnamese travellers.
Niyaz emphasised the strong potential for tourism cooperation, suggesting Vietnam consider investing in resort development in the Maldives, strengthening vocational training and internships in tourism, and organising promotion events such as food festivals and travel fairs, and exchanges between travel firms.
He also underlined the need to share experiences in sustainable cultural heritage conservation linked to tourism development, and proposed early negotiations on a tourism cooperation agreement. He further urged cooperation on environmental protection, particularly marine conservation and sea-level rise adaptation.
At the meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Aminath Shabeena, Tam conveyed a letter from State President Luong Cuong inviting President Mohamed Muizzu to attend the UN Cybercrime Convention signing hosted by Vietnam in this October.
Shabeena extended greetings on Vietnam’s 80th National Day and the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations. She agreed on the need to step up high-level exchanges, sign an MoU on cooperation, and activate a bilateral cooperation mechanism between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs.
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority Director General Hussain Jaleel welcomed the MoU on air transport, reaffirming determination to launch direct flights linking Malé with major Vietnamese cities to promote tourism and trade cooperation.
During the trip, Ambassador Tam hosted a ceremony marking Vietnam’s 80th National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) and the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam–Sri Lanka diplomatic ties, attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Raheem Abdulla, ambassadors, consuls general and honorary consuls in Malé, Maldivian businesses, and representatives from the Vietnamese community in the country.
Maldivian businesses proposed establishing a Maldives business association in Vietnam and a Maldives–Vietnam friendship association, as well as a trade promotion centre to boost cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. They suggested initiatives to expand cooperation in aviation, tourism, and trade; and supply of premium air services for high-spending Vietnamese tourists./.