Vietnam maintains positive trajectory in socio-economic development despite challenges: PM

An overview of the Government’s regular meeting on March 4. Photo: VNA

Vietnam has maintained a positive trajectory in socio-economic performance in February and the first two months of 2026, recording notable results across multiple sectors despite both domestic and global challenges, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing the Government’s regular meeting on March 4.



The meeting, the first of its kind following the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, was held in person at the Government Headquarters and connected virtually with the People’s Committees of 34 provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide.



PM Chinh noted that global developments in February were rapid, complicated and unpredictable, citing new US tariff policies and escalating military tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran that have spread across the Middle East, disrupting global maritime and air transport and affecting supply chains as well as oil and LNG prices.



Domestically, ministries, sectors and localities have actively implemented the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and specialised resolutions of the Politburo. The people celebrated the Lunar New Year in a safe and festive atmosphere, while the country promptly resumed socio-economic tasks after the holiday, including preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels and measures to respond to global uncertainties.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the meeting. Photo: VNA

According to the Government leader, thanks to the concerted efforts of the entire political system, citizens and the business community, the country has maintained a positive growth trend so far.



However, he said that challenges remain, including pressures on macroeconomic management, inflation, exchange rates and interest rates, volatile gold and silver prices, significant capital demand to support a 10% growth target, difficulties in several production and business sectors, and cumbersome administrative procedures.



The PM requested participants to focus discussions on analysing socio-economic conditions in the first two months of the year, identifying priority directions for the coming period, assessing policy responses to global developments, and proposing management scenarios to ensure proactive and effective governance.



The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution and other resolutions, socio-economic development outcomes, and major bottlenecks requiring timely solutions.



PM Chinh called on participants to propose key tasks and solutions for March, the first quarter and beyond, including groundbreaking measures to achieve the double-digit growth target, accelerate public investment disbursement, mobilise social resources, and advance development in the fields of culture, society, environment, national defence, security and foreign affairs./.