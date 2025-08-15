Vietnam maintains consistent human rights policy: Spokeswoman

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)

Protecting and promoting human rights is a consistent policy of Vietnam, and the country always considers people as the centre and motivation of its Doi moi (Renewal) process and national development, stated Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

At the ministry’s regular press briefing on August 14, in response to reporters' question on Vietnam's reaction to the US Department of State’s annual Human Rights Reports released on August 12, which included content assessing the human rights situation in Vietnam, Hang emphasised that the Party and State of Vietnam always strive to improve citizens’ living standards and entitlements, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Basic human rights and freedoms are enshrined in the Constitution, protected and promoted through specific legal instruments, and implemented in practice, Hang said.

“We regret that the US Department of State’s annual Human Rights Reports did not reflect Vietnam’s achievements and progress in safeguarding human rights. The report also continues to present unobjective assessments based on inaccurate and unverified information about the actual situation in Vietnam,” the spokeswoman stated.

She affirmed that Vietnam always stands ready to engage in frank and constructive discussions with the US on remaining differences to enhance mutual understanding, contributing positively to the development of the Vietnam – US comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development./.