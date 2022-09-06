Vietnam looks to UNESCO’s support for World Heritage Committee candidacy: FM  

Vietnam will run for a seat in the World Heritage Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure and expects to get support from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said while meeting with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay in Hanoi on September 5.



Expressing his delight at the robust growth of cooperation between the two sides, Son lauded UNESCO’s assistance to Vietnam in its conservation and promotion of cultural heritage sites, global geo-parks, and biosphere reserves as well as in its participation in the networks of global creative and learning cities, among others.



The diplomat affirmed that Vietnam will continue to be an active, responsible member and fulfill its international commitments to make more substantive and effective contributions to the common affairs of UNESCO.



For her part, Azoulay highly appreciated Vietnam's practical and effective contributions to the organisation's operations as well as its proactive, active and responsible role as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2021-2025 term.



She also congratulated Vietnam on being elected with the highest number of approval votes to the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022-2026 tenure.



The Director General recommended Vietnam to continue keeping a balance between conservation and development.



She pledged to encourage the sharing of scientific achievements between developed and developing member countries and to further support Vietnam in education, culture, science and information-communications.



The host and guest also exchanged views on the world situation and the role of current multilateral forums in solving global problems and challenges./.