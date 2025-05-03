Vietnam lodges diplomatic notes protesting violations of its sovereignty in Truong Sa

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. Photo: VNA



Vietnam has made démarches and sent diplomatic notes to the countries concerned to protest their violations of Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoai An reef and other related features in the Truong Sa (Spratly), spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on May 3.



In reply to reporters’ question about Vietnam’s reaction to the activities of China and the Philippines in Hoai An Reef, Tri Le Reef and Cai Vung Reef in the Truong Sa, Hang reiterated that as repeatedly affirmed, Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over the Truong Sa, in accordance with international law as wel as sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over maritime zones established following the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).



She emphasised that the act of allowing individuals onto features belonging to Vietnam’s sovereignty without the country's permission constitutes a violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty, complicates the situation, and runs counter to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), as well as ongoing efforts of nations in negotiating a Code of Conduct (COC) for the waters.



Vietnam demands all parties concerned respect its sovereignty over the Truong Sa, refrain from actions that complicate the situation, abide by international law, earnestly implement the DOC, and contribute to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea, the spokesperson said.



She affirmed that Vietnam remains committed to working with parties involved in resolving territorial disputes in the East Sea, including those related to the Truong Sa, by peaceful means./.