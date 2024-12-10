Vietnam leaves impression at 2024 Cultural Festival in Sri Lanka

A Vietnamese booth at 2024 Cultural Festival in Colombo (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam made a striking impression at the 2024 Cultural Festival in Colombo on December 7, wowing both locals and foreign visitors with a vibrant display of Vietnamese handicrafts and the globally beloved Pho.

The event was hosted by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

A delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy joined a parade alongside other countries, donning traditional costumes and performing distinctive dances with conical hats and bamboo poles. They also graced a fashion show featuring Sri Lanka’s exquisite silk products.

Vietnamese products, particularly the aromatic Pho, drew crowds of eager Sri Lankans and international friends, creating a bustling and lively atmosphere. One of the standout moments was the performances by Sri Lankan children who surprised and delighted the audience with their love for Vietnamese culture and dances.

Vietnamese Ambassador Trinh Thi Tam affirmed that Vietnam is a close and traditional friend of Sri Lanka. Through engaging activities, Vietnam aims to join the international community in conveying a strong message about a peaceful and stable Sri Lanka, with friendly and hospitable people. This, in turn, will help Sri Lanka boost international tourism and foreign investments – key priorities of the Sri Lankan Government./.