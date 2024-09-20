Making news
Vietnam learns Denmark’s experience in hosting P4G Summit
At the meetings, the two sides shared the delight at the growing relations between Vietnam and Denmark over the past more than 50 years with important strategic partnership frameworks, including the strategic partnership in the field of climate change, energy, environment and green growth since 2011, comprehensive partnership in 2013, and green strategic partnership in 2023.
The Danish side expressed their impression of Vietnam's remarkable development, which has transformed a country receiving official development assistance (ODA) to an important partner of Denmark and a top market for Danish businesses in the region in just 15-20 years.
Hang thanked Denmark for the country’s support over the years, affirming that Danish ODA made important contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.
Highly appreciating Denmark’s condolences to Vietnam over consequences of Typhoon Yagi, Hang underlined that green transition and environmental protection cooperation with Denmark is more important and urgent than ever, and expressed her hope that the country will continue to share experiences and support Vietnam in improving its capacity to respond to natural disasters and adapt to climate change in the coming time.
The official hailed the green and low-emission investment project of the Lego Group, and suggested that Denmark continue to create favourable conditions for Danish enterprises to expand investment in Vietnam in Denmark's fields of strength such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, green transformation, and sustainable development.
The two sides showed pleasure at the development and strategic contributions of the P4G in promoting public-private partnership, supporting member countries in speeding up green transition, and contributing to building an ecosystem for the global green growth.
The Danish officials emphasised that P4G members’ trust in assigning Vietnam to host the fourth P4G Summit demonstrates their recognition and appreciation of Vietnam's determination to transform. They said they believe that the summit’s edition in Vietnam will help create a typical model of cooperation on a global scale, creating motivation for countries to act together for the common goal of greening and reducing emissions.
They thanked Vietnam for its active and responsible contribution, and said Denmark wishes to continue working with Vietnam to promote and maintain the momentum of cooperation and strengthen the role of P4G, and coordinate with other multilateral mechanisms to implement global climate goals.
At the meeting, the Danish side shared the experience in hosting the P4G Summit, and expressed their belief that Vietnam will show a strong performance in the work. Denmark pledged to support and coordinate with Vietnam in organising the summit.
Vietnam has received the right to host the fourth summit in 2025. It is one of the seven founding members and an official partner of P4G.
P4G is considered a leading forum in the world in promoting public - private partnership and connecting governments, businesses, and socio-political organisations in devising breakthrough solutions about green growth to help achieve the SDGs. Its summits are held every two years./.