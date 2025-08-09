Vietnam launches six 4.0 technology training and talent networks

At the launching ceremony of the network of educational technology. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Education and Training on August 8 announced the establishment of six networks of excellent training and talent centres in key 4.0 technology fields, aiming to boost high-quality training, research and innovation through nationwide and international collaboration.

They include the network of artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors in the southern region, led by the University of Technology under Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City; the network of AI and semiconductors in the central region, led by the University of Technology under the University of Da Nang; the network of agricultural biotechnology in the southern region, led by Can Tho University; the network of agricultural biotechnology in the central region, led by Hue University; the network of renewable energy and hydrogen energy, led by HCM City University of Technology and Education; and the network of educational technology, led by HCM City Open University.

The networks bring together universities, research institutes and domestic and foreign businesses. Members will work closely in training, research, and technology transfer by sharing curricula, improving faculty capacity, providing access to laboratories and research facilities, and jointly implementing science and technology projects.

Through joint training programmes and university–industry research projects, students and researchers will gain the latest knowledge, develop interdisciplinary skills, and tackle real-world technological challenges.

This network model marks a strategic shift in higher education reform - from single institutional development to cooperative, resource-sharing alliances. Strategic partnerships between universities and businesses in specific 4.0 technology fields will create combined strength to deliver the highest quality training and research.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc speaks at the launching ceremony of six networks of excellent training and talent centres in key 4.0 technology fields. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc stressed that universities play a key role in achieving science, technology and innovation targets, as set out in the Politburo’s Resolution 57.

He noted that universities must fulfil two strategic missions simultaneously: providing human resources that meet international standards and conducting scientific research, technology development and innovation to master advanced technologies.

By linking training and research with the needs of businesses and the economy, research outcomes can be applied in production and business instead of remaining on paper, he said./.