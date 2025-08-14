Vietnam launches national donation campaign to support Cuban people

Officials at the launch of the national donation campaign for Cuba. (Photo: VNA)

A national donation campaign was launched in Hanoi on August 13 to rally support for the Cuban people on the occasion of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Year and the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.



Organised by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee in coordination with ministries, central agencies, and mass organisations, the event was held in person and online, connecting with 33 localities nationwide.



The campaign will run for 65 days, from August 13 to October 16, aiming to raise at least 65 billion VND (about 2.56 million USD) to help Cuba overcome difficulties and further strengthen the countries’ special friendship.



President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien said the programme reflects Vietnam’s consistent affection for Cuba and its people. Over the past 65 years, he noted, bilateral ties have become a model of pure, loyal, and enduring international solidarity.



In any circumstance, Vietnam always stands shoulder to shoulder with Cuba, he affirmed, calling on domestic sectors, VFF member organisations, businesses, Vietnamese at home and abroad, and foreigners in Vietnam to contribute through practical actions.



VRCS Executive Vice President and General Secretary Nguyen Hai Anh stressed that the campaign sends a clear message to the international community that “Vietnam is always by Cuba’s side as Cuba has always been by Vietnam’s side.”



Multiple donation channels are available: direct contributions at the VRCS headquarters, QR code transfers, public donation boxes, and mobile apps such as App Thien Nguyen and Viettel Money. Donations can also be made to the VRCS account at the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank), account name: TW HOI CHU THAP DO VIET NAM, number: 2022, with the note “CUBA”.



Schools nationwide will also join through activities like letter-writing campaigns and small fundraising projects for Cuban children.



The launch featured a discussion with Cuban Ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, former Director of the Department of the Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Nguyen Xuan Phong; and Associate Professor, PhD Nguyen Viet Thao, former Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association. They shared personal stories and cherished memories of living, studying, and working in Cuba.



Ambassador Fuentes affirmed that Vietnam – Cuba friendship, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban leader Fidel Castro and nurtured by generations of both countries' leaders and citizens, is a just, long-standing, and unique relationship in the world.



Cuba is always grateful to Vietnam for its assistance and support, he added./.