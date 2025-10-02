Vietnam, Laos strengthen sci-tech, digital cooperation

The signing of the minutes of the bilateral meeting between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) convened their fourth bilateral meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on October 1.

The session was co-chaired by Professor and Academician Chau Van Minh, VAST President, and Professor and Academician Boviengkham Vongdara, Lao Minister of Technology and Communications.

Minh described the gathering as an opportunity to review achievements in recent cooperation and discuss future steps in line with strategic directions set by the two Parties and governments.

He noted that Vietnam is restructuring its government apparatus and streamlining ministries and agencies, with Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. VAST has consolidated its structure to 24 units focusing on eight strategic research priorities, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration with Laos.

Vongdara thanked Vietnam and VAST for their support and congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic and technological progress.

He expressed hope for further cooperation in advanced technology, telecommunications, data management, and especially training of young Lao scientists through university-level partnerships.

The two sides reviewed notable achievements, including the joint laboratory on data and disaster communication, which have improved Laos’ early warning capacity, and higher education cooperation between the University of Science and Technology of Hanoi (USTH) and Laos’ Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT).

Initiatives include postgraduate scholarship programmes, 2+2 exchange schemes, and preparation of Lao teaching staff for new academic fields. Collaboration in big data and cloud computing has also been expanding.

At the meeting, both sides agreed to finalize the draft project on a data and disaster communication centre for submission to their governments.

They also pledged to broaden cooperation in science and technology policy and innovation, as well as experience sharing in startup support and high-tech investment attraction. Plans were made to expand expert exchanges and both short- and long-term training programmes.

The session concluded with the signing of the fourth bilateral meeting, and a cooperation agreement between Vietnam’s Institute of Earth Sciences and the Lao Research Institute for Smart Technology. These steps mark an important milestone in advancing Vietnam–Laos cooperation in science, technology, and innovation in the digital era./