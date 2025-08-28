Making news
Vietnam, Laos strengthen friendship, comprehensive cooperation
The Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Training held a seminar in Vientiane on August 27 to mark the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), underscoring the close bond between the two countries.
Addressing the seminar, Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam highlighted the significance of Vietnam’s August Revolution in 1945, the victories in struggles against colonialism and imperialism, and achievements since the Doi Moi (Renewal) process launched in 1986. He emphasised Vietnam’s transformation into one of the most dynamic economies in the region with increasingly extensive foreign relations.
Tam stressed that the “priceless asset” of the Vietnam–Laos relationship was nurtured by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong, and has been preserved and strengthened by generations of leaders and people of both countries.
He highlighted the enduring tradition of solidarity between the two Parties and peoples, which has contributed to their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.
In the context of global and regional uncertainties, Tam underlined the importance of promoting cooperation in communications and education on revolutionary traditions, as well as in economy, trade, investment, and culture, while working together to maintain peace, stability, and sustainable development./.