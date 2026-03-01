Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), has published an article highlighting enhanced cooperation between the National Assemblies of Laos and Vietnam toward deepening their strategic partnership in the new period. Photo: VNA

According to the article, amid rapidly evolving and unpredictable global and regional developments that are exerting profound impacts on all countries, including Laos and Vietnam, solidarity and mutual support between the two Parties, States and National Assemblies remain an objective necessity and a historical rule. This close bond constitutes one of the greatest and most vital sources of strength for each country’s national construction and defence, while contributing to preserving and developing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership between the two nations.In recent years, Vietnam-Lao parliamentary cooperation has been continuously strengthened and deepened, achieving notable results across multiple fields. High-level exchanges and meetings have been maintained in flexible formats, creating favourable conditions for sharing lessons and experience in law-making, supreme supervision and decision-making on important national issues.The two sides have actively implemented their cooperation agreements and maintained close, coordinated and effective collaboration, contributing significantly to the overall bilateral relationship. Even in difficult and complex circumstances, both sides have consistently prioritised the development of the Laos–Vietnam relationship. Exchanges among specialised committees and friendship parliamentarians’ groups have also yielded positive outcomes.Coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums, particularly within the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), has helped enhance each country’s prestige and credibility, while promoting a common voice for peace, security and sustainable development in the region.Notably, the two legislatures have jointly published the book on the 50 years of the legislative ties, vividly reflecting their comprehensive cooperation and reaffirming the sound leadership of the two Parties and States, as well as the proactive and important role played by the two parliaments in consolidating bilateral ties, particularly among younger generations.To realise the policy of elevating bilateral ties and enriching the substance of their strategic partnership, the two National Assemblies will continue to prioritise close coordination and experience sharing in legislative and supervisory work, while facilitating the effective implementation of high-level agreements, especially the Laos–Vietnam Cooperation Strategy for 2021–2030 and the bilateral Cooperation Agreement for 2021–2025.Future priorities include increasing high-level delegation exchanges, strengthening cooperation in digital transformation, green energy transition, infrastructure connectivity and education-training, and sharing experience in building digital parliaments and applying artificial intelligence in parliamentary activities. The two sides will also step up collaboration between provincial-level People’s Councils and promote people-to-people exchanges to safeguard a peaceful, friendly and cooperative border.Training and human resources development, especially for parliamentary officials, will be another strategic focus. The two legislatures will continue to coordinate closely and support each other at regional and international parliamentary forums such as the IPU, AIPA, the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF).The article concludes that the Laos–Vietnam relationship, built on great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and elevated to a strategic partnership, remains an invaluable asset and a powerful source of strength for both nations.In the coming five years, the two National Assemblies will intensify coordination to effectively implement the resolutions of their respective Party congresses, ensuring that parliamentary cooperation continues to develop in a substantive and practical manner, contributing to deepening the special Laos–Vietnam ties in the new period./.