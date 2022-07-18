Vietnam-Laos solidarity – factor of vital significance for both nations

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 18 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (1962-2022) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (1977-2022).



Participants at the event included Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, as well as incumbent and former Party and State leaders.



Politburo member, permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany and a high-ranking delegation of the Party and State of Laos attended the event.



Addressing the event, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong underlined that the Vietnam-Laos relationship, founded by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong and nurtured by generations of soldiers and people of both countries, has become a priceless asset and a unique relationship in the world history.



The Vietnamese Party leader affirmed that the solidarity, cooperation and mutual support between Vietnam and Laos is an objective rule and a factor of vital significance to each Party and nation, a shared asset and a foundation for their development during the future historical periods.



The Party chief expressed belief that under the sound leadership of the LPRP and the effective management of the Lao Government as well as efforts of the National Assembly, the Lao people will surely overcome current difficulties and successfully implement the resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and its 9th five-year socio-economic development plan.



Despite difficulties and challenges, including those brought by COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership between the two Parties and countries has continued to grow steadily in a deep and effective manner, he said, noting that the bilateral political relations have been constantly reinforced and elevated from a traditional friendship to a great friendship, guiding their cooperation in other fields.



General Secretary Trong went on to say that Vietnam and Laos have shown effective collaboration and mutual support at multilateral forums, which helped enhance the position of both Vietnam and Laos in the region and the world, and contributed to strengthening peace, stability and development of the ASEAN Community.

According to the leader, defence-security continues to be one of the most important pillars in bilateral ties, while economic cooperation has been fruitful, with two-way trade constantly rising at two digits over recent years and Vietnam being the third largest investor in Laos with total investment of about 5.4 billion USD. Bilateral partnership in education-training - a strategic cooperative field as well as in culture, health care, transport and energy has also been growing, the same as ties among localities of both sides, he said.

He underlined that amid the rapid, complicated and unpredictable changes in the world and region, the two Parties, State and peoples should further solidify their solidarity and cooperation, while working hard together to protect and promote their great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership.



The Party, State and People of Vietnam always strongly and comprehensively support the renewal cause of Laos, while attaching great importance and give top priority to the special relationship that is both brotherhood and comradeship between the two Parties and countries.



For his part, Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany stressed that the Party, State and people of Laos are proud to make contributions to the combat alliance with Vietnam. He highlighted the significance of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, an important legal foundation for the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



He said that despite current difficulties, Vietnam has still given timely and precious support to Laos, which vividly reflects the rare and special ties between Laos and Vietnam.



He said that the great achievements of Vietnam in all fields provide a motivation for Laos during the country’s national defence and construction./.

