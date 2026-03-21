Vietnam, Laos reaffirm enduring partnership across generations

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam presents Party General Secretary To Lam's flowers to the LPRP Central Committee's External Relations Commission to congratulate on the LPRP's 71st founding anniversary. Photo: VNA

Vietnam and Laos have maintained a close, enduring partnership across all historical periods, with Vietnam continuing to provide strong and comprehensive support for Laos’ reform efforts, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam has said.

During a March 20 visit to the External Relations Commission of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee on the occasion of the LPRP's 71st founding anniversary (March 22, 1955–2026), the ambassador delivered congratulatory messages and flowers from the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese leaders to their Lao counterparts.

He highlighted the LPRP’s pivotal role in leading the Lao people to secure significant and historic achievements in national liberation in the past as well as national development and defence at present, describing those successes as a great source of encouragement for the Vietnamese Party, State, and people.

He reaffirmed Vietnam’s top priority given to the LPRP during the implementation of the 12th Party Congress Resolution and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan, aimed at building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified and prosperous nation.

Tam noted that the Vietnam – Laos special relationship is deepening in a more practical and effective manner across areas, delivering tangible benefits to both peoples while contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development. He called the addition of “strategic cohesion” to the special relationship framework a significant upgrade, reflecting a new height of bilateral ties.

He also expressed sincere appreciation for the longstanding support extended by Laos to Vietnam.

On the occasion, the ambassador updated Chairman of the Lao External Relations Commission Bounleua Phandanouvong on Vietnam’s election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

For his part, Bounleua thanked the Party Central Committee and leaders of Vietnam for their congratulations, attributing Laos’ achievements over the last 71 years partly to Vietnam’s wholehearted, effective and timely support.

He congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of its 14th National Party Congress and the elections while reaffirming the unceasing and fruitful development of the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

Both sides exchanged views on recent collaboration and pledged to maintain close coordination in implementing the high-level agreements and cooperation plans, ensuring practical benefits for their peoples./.