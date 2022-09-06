Vietnam-Laos friendship, solidarity, cooperation to further thrive: President

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said he believes that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation will further thrive and reach new heights toward development and prosperity for the sake of the two countries' people, as well as for peace, stability, collaboration and development regionally and internationally.



Talking to the press on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022), he said with their time-tested relationship, Vietnam and Laos have many advantages and great potential to increase the scale of cooperation. It requires both sides to have high determination and strong efforts, the President added.



He suggested the countries keep consolidating their political relations pillar, and endeavour to turn economic collaboration a new pillar that is on par with their special ties via breakthrough measures to promote internal strength and expand international cooperation.



Based on their political trust, the nations should further consolidate their joint works in defence-security to maintain a peaceful environment and political stability, firmly protect their independence and sovereignty, and promptly prevent all plots of hostile forces, he noted.



Phuc also highlighted a need for the sides to consider cooperation in education-training and human resources development a strategic one and to team up in promoting communications on their special relations and comprehensive collaboration.



Reviewing the Vietnam-Laos relationship, President Phuc said the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation have developed firmly, intensively, extensively and practically over the past six decades despite regional and global uncertainties.



The two sides have maintained the exchange of high-ranking delegations and meetings in all channels, utilised bilateral cooperation mechanisms of agencies and localities, and closely coordinated and supported each other at multilateral forums, he continued.



Cooperation in national defence and security has been strengthened and remained an important pillar of the special relationship, the State leader said.



Regarding economic ties, President Phuc said two-way trade in the first eight months of this year exceeded 1 billion USD, up more than 20% year-on-year.



The President also highlighted mutual support during the COVID-19 fight in terms of finance, medical equipment and personnel.



He stressed that the building of the Lao National Assembly, a gift of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to their Lao counterparts which has been handed over and inaugurated last year, has become a symbol of the special relationship in the new period.



Other cooperation projects reflecting the Vietnam-Laos friendship include Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between Viettel Global and Lao Asia Telecom in Laos which has met 57% of the local demand, he said./.