Vietnam, Laos expand cooperation in military medicine

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Vongsone Inpanphim, Lao Deputy Minister of National Defence and Director of the General Department of Politics presents the Friendship Order of Laos to Vietnam’s Central Military Hospital 108. (Photo: VNA)

A ceremony marking 20 years of cooperation between Vietnam’s Central Military Hospital 108 and Laos’s Central Hospital 103 was held in Vientiane on November 27.



Addressing the ceremony, Major General Prof. Dr. Le Huu Song, Director of the Central Military Hospital 108, emphasised that both hospitals are leading centres for training, scientific research and medical treatment.



Since their comprehensive cooperation programme was launched in 2005, bilateral ties have been continuously strengthened with practical outcomes, he noted, adding that annual cooperation plans have been implemented seriously, supporting capacity-building, scientific research and the transfer of advanced medical techniques.



Over the past two decades, many Vietnamese experts have undertaken long-term missions at the Central Hospital 103 to provide training and technical assistance, contributing to the successful treatment of complex cases. The Central Military Hospital 108 has also trained 206 Lao doctors, six nurses and two engineers — a clear demonstration of substantive, long-standing cooperation.



In recent years, Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence has helped the Central Hospital 103 deploy a telemedicine system directly linked to the Central Military Hospital 108, enabling joint consultations on complicated cases and the digitalisation of all bilingual medical records. The Central Military Hospital 108 has treated more than 2,600 Lao military personnel and civilians, with a recovery rate of over 95%.



Song stressed that these achievements reflect not only professional cooperation but also the special solidarity, trust and close bonds between the militaries and people of the two countries.



Major General Prof. Dr. Le Huu Song, Director of the Central Military Hospital 108, addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Vongsone Inpanphim, Lao Deputy Minister of National Defence and Director of the General Department of Politics, commended the 20-year cooperation between the two hospitals. He affirmed that the partnership has strengthened professional capacity, credibility and public trust, making an important contribution to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.



In the context of evolving regional and global uncertainties, he said, the comprehensive cooperation between the two militaries, including the two hospitals, should be further deepened. He called for continued mutual support, helping build stronger military medical forces capable of responding to all contingencies.



On this occasion, Vongsone presented second- and third-class Labour Orders, second- and third-class, and Friendship Orders and Medals of the Lao State and Government to collectives and individuals of the Central Military Hospital 108 in recognition of their outstanding contributions to medical support for Laos.



Concluding the ceremony, the two hospitals signed a memorandum of understanding for the 2025–2030 period, reaffirming their commitment to advancing the Vietnam–Laos, Laos–Vietnam special relationship and working towards new achievements in military medicine./.