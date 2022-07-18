Vietnam-Laos cultural and tourism ties contribute to each country’s development  

There has been dynamic and lively cultural exchange and cooperation between Vietnam and Laos over recent years, contributing to the development of each country in the new period, according to Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh.



The Vietnamese and Lao culture sectors have boosted active cooperation, experience exchange and support for each other to grow together, Suansavanh said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents on the occasion of the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).



Laos has received support from Vietnam in the first phase construction of the national school of music and arts as well as various scholarships for short-term and long-term training courses in music, circus performance, fine arts, cinema and others, she said, adding that a number of Vietnamese books and documents in politics, economics and culture have been translated into the Lao language.



The two countries have also cooperated in producing films on the bilateral friendship and partnership, the minister noted.



In terms of tourism, Vietnam ranked third in the number of tourist arrivals to Laos in 2019 with around 1 million visitors. Many Vietnamese and Lao visitors showed particular interest in exploring history of the other country, allowing the people of the two nations to better understand the traditional ties and become closer, she said.



With such a good bilateral relationship, Vietnam and Laos must pay greater attention to boosting cooperation in tourism so they can welcome more visitors from the other, the minister said.



She suggested that the two sides should further facilitate cross-border travel, encourage enterprises of both countries to develop regional tourism programmes, organise workshops and experience-sharing events for both public and private sectors, and together promote the distinctive beauty of their destinations.



Suansavanh unveiled that to mark the Vietnam – Lao Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, her ministry and the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will work together to host a series of celebrations. They include a Lao culture week in Vietnam held in parallel with a similar event of Vietnamese culture in Laos from July 18 – 22, featuring photo exhibitions on the bilateral partnership and cultural and arts exchange events./.