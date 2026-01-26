Vietnam, Laos continue to foster friendship

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security will continue to work closely with its Lao counterpart across all areas, striving to fulfil all tasks entrusted by the Parties, States and people of the two countries, thereby contributing to further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos in general, and between the two public security ministries in particular, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang has said.

General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security welcomes Member of the Politburo and standing member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Vilay Lakhamphong. Photo: VNA

He made the remarks at a meeting in Hanoi on January 25 with General Vilay Lakhamphong, a Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), who came to congratulate Quang and the leadership of Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security on the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

On behalf of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the leadership of the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam, Quang sincerely thanked General Vilay for taking the time to extend his congratulations, and warmly congratulated the Lao side on the success of the 12th National Congress of the LPRP.

He also congratulated General Vilay on his re-election to the Politburo and his election as permanent member of the Secretariat of the LPRP Central Committee for the 12th tenure (2026–2031).

The Vietnamese official further congratulated the Lao guest for his leadership and direction of the fraternal Lao public security forces in successfully carrying out their tasks in ensuring security and safety, thereby contributing to the success of the congress.

On this occasion, he expressed his hope that in his current capacity, General Vilay would continue to pay close attention to, support and direct the Lao public security forces to work even more closely with their Vietnamese counterparts. He called for enhanced cooperation to further build the public security forces of the two countries into increasingly regular, elite and professional forces, achieving practical results and contributing to national security protection and socio-economic development in each country.

For his part, General Vilay highly valued the role played by Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security in ensuring security and safety, making an important contribution to the success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV. He also pledged to continue fostering cooperation between the public security forces of the two countries, thereby further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos./.