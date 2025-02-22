Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia fortify ties in new development phase

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam (middle), President of the Cambodian People's Party and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen (left) and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. Photo: VNA General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam held a high-level meeting with President of the Cambodian People's Party and President of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen, and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Ho Chi Minh City on February 22.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Cambodian PM Hun Manet, and Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone were also present at the event.

The meeting provided a platform for the leaders to discuss recent global and regional developments, exchange updates on their respective Parties and countries, review the outcomes of their cooperation over the past year, and outline future collaboration among the three Parties and nations.

Stressing that stability, security and development of one country are closely linked to those of the others, the leaders reaffirmed their unwavering policy of giving the top priority to the traditional friendship that binds their countries.

They expressed satisfaction with considerable achievements in trilateral cooperation, which has seen steady growth. Political relations remain the foundation, with the partnership among the three ruling Parties guiding the overall ties. National defence-security cooperation has been effectively bolstered, while economic, trade, investment, cultural, educational, and scientific-technical collaboration have seen positive progress.

Amidst an increasingly complex and unpredictable regional and global landscape, the sides have agreed to deepen and expand the relationships of the three Parties and countries. The leaders laid stress on the need to strengthen political trust and relations between high-ranking leaders, while pledging to preserve and enhance the longstanding solidarity, seeing it as an invaluable asset and a fundamental prerequisite for ensuring peace, security, and development in each country. Besides, they reached consensus on maintaining and enhancing communications work to raise the awareness of generations, especially the youth, of the solidarity tradition.

They also agreed to reinforce defence and security cooperation to effectively address both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, and concurred on enhanced information sharing, consultation, and coordination to protect their legitimate interests and respond to common challenges.

The leaders underscored the importance of creating breakthroughs in economic cooperation and accelerating the integration of their economies, particularly in transport, trade, and tourism sectors. They also stressed the need to promote collaboration in culture, education, and scientific-technical fields by capitalising on each country's unique strengths and potential.

Additionally, they were unanimous to promote the efficacy of the existing cooperation mechanisms and continue to explore new approaches to enhance the quality and efficiency of their partnership for the common interests of the three peoples and regional and global peace, stability, and development.

On the occasion, Hun Sen and Thongloun Sisoulith extended their congratulations to Lam, other Vietnamese Party and Stale leaders, and people on the upcoming important milestones in 2025. The events include the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30), the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2), and the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19)./.