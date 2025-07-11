Vietnam, Laos boost youth cooperation, education

Politburo Member, Permanent Member of the Lao Party Secretariat, and Vice President Bounthong Chitmany (right) receives Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee Nguyen Tuong Lam in Vientiane on July 10. Photo: VNA

Within the framework of the Vietnam – Laos Youth Friendship Meeting 2025, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee paid a courtesy visit to Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Vientiane on July 10.



The Lao leader, who is also a Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee, welcomed the delegation’s visit, describing it as a meaningful contribution to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, including their youth organisations.



He expressed his belief that the Central Committees of the HCYU and the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) will continue enhancing coordination to effectively implement their 2022–2027 cooperation agreement, especially in youth exchanges and education of younger generations about the countries’ traditional ties.



He also asked the HCYU and the Vietnam Youth Federation to continue support in youth cadre training, especially in border provinces; share experience with their Lao counterparts to help with the development of the Lao youth; and soon carry out the Laos – Vietnam Youth Centre project in Vientiane.



The Vice President also called for more exchanges between the young entrepreneurs' associations of the two countries, stronger education of young people about the special friendship, and fruitful implementation of cooperation agreements, thereby contributing to bilateral relations.



For his part, Nguyen Tuong Lam, Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee, expressed appreciation of the Lao leader’s guidance.



He noted that as directed by the countries' Party and State leaders, the HCYU and the LPRYU have organised many practical activities for implementing the 2022–2027 cooperation agreement, including youth exchanges, which have contributed to the Vietnam - Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.



On July 8, the HCYU delegation had a meeting with Party Secretary and Governor of Vientiane province Khamphan Siththidampha. They also came to learn about an ecotourism model of the youth in Vangvieng district of Vientiane province, visited the Vietnamese students engaging in voluntary activities in the Somboun primary school in Vangvieng, and took part in an exchange with Lao children in the district.



The Vietnam – Laos Youth Friendship Meeting 2025 is taking place in Laos from July 6 to 11./.