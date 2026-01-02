Vietnam kicks off 2026 tourism season with ceremonies for first arrivals

Tourists pose for photos at the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park (Photo: VNA)

Destinations across Vietnam greeted the year's first visitors on the morning of January 1, marking an auspicious start to the new tourism season.

At the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in central Quang Tri province, its management board welcomed the first 69 tourists, including 39 foreigners from various countries like the US, India and Germany, plus 30 domestic travellers from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Hue and Da Nang. The ceremony at the entrance to the "Kingdom of Caves" kicked off a series of New Year activities planned by the provincial authorities.

At Dong Hoi Airport, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism welcomed the first air travellers of 2026, including those aboard Vietjet Air flight VJ260 landing at 7:05 from Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat Airport.

In southern Lam Dong province, officials presented New Year gifts to inaugural passengers on Vietnam Airlines flight VN6172 from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Lat at Lien Khuong International Airport. Packages included local specialties like branded scarves, dragon fruit plush toys, OCOP items such as tea, coffee, chocolate, strawberries and flowers, plus tourism and resort vouchers.

The first foreigners to Ho Chi Minh City in 2026 are greeted with gifts. (Photo: VNA)

In Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Tourism hosted arrivals of the first international visitors at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, including those on Vietnam Airlines' VN30 from Germany and Qatar Airways' QR974 from Qatar.

Early January 1 saw the first tourists from the Republic of Korea touch down in Phu Quoc, An Giang province, brightening prospects for the island's tourism industry.

Jeju Air's flight 7C2355 from Busan received a warm welcome at Phu Quoc International Airport, with passengers offered greetings and vouchers valued at 1 million VND (about 38 USD) each for experiences at Sunset Town.

The date also marked the official handover of Phu Quoc International Airport operations to Sun Airport Corporation (SAC), a Sun Group unit – a move seen as a key step to bolster the Phu Quoc special economic zone and the province's broader growth trajectory./.