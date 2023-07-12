Vietnam keeps cooperating with WIPO in building global IP ecosystem: official

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Hoang Giang is attending the 64th series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva from July 10 to 13.



Addressing a session on IP and development on July 11, Giang pointed out that the challenges facing the world like epidemics, climate change, and food insecurity have been impacting economies and the life of millions of people around the globe. To solve those problems, it is necessary to continue boosting multilateral cooperation, realising the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and encouraging the development of science, technology and innovation, which of IP is a key tool.



He highly valued the WIPO initiatives to assist member states, especially those targeting priority groups such as small- and medium-sized enterprises, women, and the young in the use of IP rights as a tool to fuel economic growth, attract investment, create jobs, and improve the community’s life quality.



Vietnam will keep cooperating with WIPO in developing an inclusive, balanced, and effective global IP ecosystem that enables innovation for the sake of all, the official stressed.



At a meeting with WIPO Director General Daren Tang on July 11, Giang expressed his delight at the reinforced cooperation between Vietnam and WIPO, which reflects the Vietnamese Party, State, and Government leaders’ attention to science, technology and innovation, of which IP is an important factor.



He also applauded the two sides’ close and fruitful ties in implementing technical cooperation activities such as in the National IP Strategy, the Global Innovation Index, and the Provincial Innovation Index.



The official also witnessed the signing of a cooperation deal between WIPO and the IP Office of Vietnam on a research, training, support, and advisory centre to help Vietnamese experts, businesses, and civil servants improve their skills and knowledge./.