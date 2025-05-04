Vietnam, Kazakhstan poised for a new era of cooperation

The upcoming visit of General Secretary To Lam to Kazakhstan is expected to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

The upcoming visit of General Secretary To Lam to Kazakhstan is expected to elevate bilateral relations to new heights, deepening political trust and promoting all-round, substantive cooperation between the two nations.

At the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Party chief will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan next week. This historic visit marks the first by a Vietnamese Party leader to Kazakhstan and represents the highest-level delegation exchange since diplomatic relations were established in 1992.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pham Thai Nhu Mai emphasised that bilateral ties are set to reach a new level aligned with both countries’ shared interests and development priorities.

Recent years have witnessed remarkable progress in Vietnam–Kazakhstan cooperation. Bilateral trade turnover nearly doubled from over 400 million USD in 2022 to nearly 1 billion USD by 2023–2024.

In investment, Vietnam’s Sovico Group has made significant inroads with its planned acquisition of Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air. The move is expected to open new flight routes between Vietnam, Central Asia, and Europe, enhancing regional connectivity. Several Vietnamese enterprises are also actively exploring investment opportunities in Kazakhstan across oil and gas, real estate, food, and tourism.

In October 2022, Vietjet Air inaugurated the first direct flight between Almaty and Cam Ranh city, laying the groundwork for increased exchanges in tourism and commerce. Since then, the Central Asian country has emerged as a growing tourism market for Vietnam, with arrivals reaching approximately 150,000 annually. Flights from Kazakhstan now operate at a frequency of 33 per week, serving top Vietnamese destinations including Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Da Nang. Projections indicate the number of Kazakh tourists visiting Vietnam could exceed 300,000 annually in the near future.

The two countries recently ratified a bilateral visa waiver agreement, allowing 30-day visa-free entry for citizens of both nations, expected to further boost tourism and business travel.

Local partnerships have flourished, with Ho Chi Minh City formalising sister-city ties with Astana and Almaty, and new agreements signed in 2024 between Da Nang and Aktau, and between Bac Ninh Province and East Kazakhstan.

Looking ahead, both sides are expected to launch new cooperation mechanisms between ministries, sectors, and localities, focusing on practical, results-oriented collaboration.

According to Ambassador Mai, if the 2023 visit by President Tokayev gave a strong push to bilateral relations, General Secretary To Lam’s visit will be pivotal in further deepening and expanding the Vietnam–Kazakhstan partnership.

During the visit, the two countries are expected to sign a range of key bilateral agreements covering defence, security, justice, trade and investment connectivity, finance, science and technology, digital transformation, energy and mining, culture, sports, tourism, as well as people-to-people and local-level cooperation.

These areas of cooperation align closely with both countries’ socio-economic development agendas, particularly in adapting to global economic challenges and enhancing competitiveness for sustainable development.

Kazakhstan, the most dynamic economy in Central Asia, accounts for more than half of the region’s GDP. In 2024, its economy grew by 4.8%, with GDP projected to reach 450 billion USD by 2029. The country offers a favourable environment for foreign investors, with strong government incentives, strategic connectivity between Asia and Europe, and ongoing reforms in tax, administration, and investment.

Key focus sectors such as energy, digital technology, and artificial intelligence offer promising opportunities for Vietnamese businesses seeking to expand their international footprint.

As Vietnam and Kazakhstan prepare to enter a new phase of comprehensive cooperation, General Secretary To Lam’s visit is poised to chart a course for closer ties in both traditional and emerging fields, setting a strong foundation for long-term partnership./.