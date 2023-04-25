Making news
Vietnam joins Seafood Expo Global in Spain
The exhibition, one of the largest of its kind in Europe and the world, draws over 1,550 exhibitors from 76 countries.
According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Producers and Exporters (VASEP), Vietnam has joined 20 editions of the exhibition. This year, Vietnam sends 38 fisheries firms to the event, doubling last years’ number.
Along with major products such as tra fish and shrimps, Vietnamese businesses also brought intensively processed products, including ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products to the exhibition to catch up with consumers’ trend.
The association also organises performances of cooking dishes from tra fish, shrimps, tuna and other seafood with the theme of “heathy convenience” by Vietnamese chefs.
The association held that this is a good chance for Vietnam to promote high added value products and seek partners.
VASEP data showed that in the first quarter of this year, aquatic exports dropped 27% year on year to only 1.8 billion USD, with downturn recorded in the majority of products. The association expects the sector to recover from the third quarter of this year.
Along with producing more products with higher added values to export to the EU, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia and the US, Vietnam is targeting small and potential markets such as those in the Middle East and ASEAN.
The VASEP asserted that joining international trade fairs will help Vietnamese firms evaluate the market to shape their production and export strategy for the 2023-2024 period./.