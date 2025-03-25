Vietnam joins int’l parade in China’s Macau

Vietnamese artists in the parade. (Photo: VNA)

An international parade marking the 26th anniversary of Macau’s return to China took place on March 23, turning streets there into a vibrant cultural stage with about 1,800 performers from 15 countries, including Vietnam.



Apart from Vietnamese artists, others from such countries as Portugal, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and India, also showcased their rich artistic heritage through music and dance. The performances by the Association of Overseas Vietnamese in Macau earned enthusiastic applause.



Vietnamese artists at the parade (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the association Duong Trung Duc noted that this is the second consecutive year the association has been invited to such big event, which is a key opportunity to promote Vietnamese culture and traditional attire.



Local authorities viewed the festival as a platform for international cultural exchange, reinforcing Macau’s multicultural identity. The parade also marked the launch of the "Culture City of East Asia 2025 - Macau, China" initiative, following Macau’s designation at the 15th China-Japan-Republic of Korea Cultural Ministers' Meeting in Kyoto last year.



Since its debut in 2011, the annual parade has become one of Macau’s signature cultural events, attracting both locals and tourists from around the world./.