Vietnam joins Granma–Rebelde int'l press festival, promoting truthful journalism

Publications about the Vietnamese revolution and President Ho Chi Minh are displayed at Granma–Rebelde int'l press festival. (Photo: VNA)

Nhan dan (People) newspaper of Vietnam is joining the first Granma–Rebelde international press festival in Havana, Cuba.

The October 17-20 event, bringing together more than 20 domestic and international media organisations, marks the 60th anniversary of the founding of Granma, the official mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Juventud Rebelde (Rebellious Youth) – the newspapers founded by Fidel Castro Ruz, Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution.

In her opening remarks, Yuniasky Crespo Baquero, member of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and head of its Ideological Department, stressed the importance of truthful journalism amid the current geopolitical context. She said the festival places Cuba within the global movement of left-wing media, reaffirming the country’s international mission and commitment to critical thinking and media innovation.

The event gathers a number of influential outlets, including Almaya-deen from Palestine, People’s Daily from China, Nhan Dan from Vietnam, El Siglo from Chile, Conciencia from Mexico, and People’s Forum from the United States.

At the joint exhibition space of Granma and Nhan Dan, various publications introducing Vietnam’s history and President Ho Chi Minh are displayed, drawing interest from Cuban and international visitors alike.

Opening to the public from October 18, the festival features a wide range of discussions, cultural activities, and entertainment events designed for audiences of all ages, reaffirming the enduring role of journalism as a bridge for friendship, truth, and solidarity among nations./.