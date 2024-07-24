Vietnam joins efforts to promote preservation of world heritage values

Hoi An is officially recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritag in 1999. (Photo: VNA)



Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO Ha Kim Ngoc is attending the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO in New Delhi from July 21 – 31.



This is the first session Vietnam has participated in as a member of the committee for the 2023-2027 term.



In his opening speech at the plenary session on July 22, the official said that as the Vietnamese people are mourning the passing of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam wishes to emphasise the significant thoughts of the Party leader on the role of culture as the spiritual foundation of society, serving both as a goal and an intrinsic strength and important motivation for national development.

Vietnam always prioritises the effective implementation of the World Heritage Convention, paying attention to conserving and promoting the value of eight world heritage sites in the country, cooperating effectively with the World Heritage Centre and advisory bodies, and integrating the content of the Convention into its legal system and socio-economic development policies, Ngoc stated.



He committed to contributing to the World Heritage Fund, urged UNESCO and its member countries to continue strengthening international cooperation, effectively implementing the Convention, sharing experiences, enhancing capacity, and promoting the participation and contributions of the community, women, and youth.



On behalf of the more than 2,000 delegates from over 150 countries, Chairperson of the World Heritage Committee Vishal V. Sharma highly valued the message from the Vietnamese official, extending his deepest condolences to leaders and people of Vietnam, and the bereaved family on their great loss.



Earlier, on July 21 morning, the Vietnamese official had a meeting with Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, during which Ngoc thanked the centre and its director personally for positive and effective support for Vietnam.



He emphasised that the world heritage sites in Vietnam have been making positive contributions to improving the lives of the host communities, as well as to the sustainable socio-economic development of the country in general.



For his part, Assomo thanked Vietnam for its contributions, stressing that the country is a model for heritage conservation and promotion. He said he hopes that Vietnam will share its experience with other UNESCO member countries.



The World Heritage Centre always accompanies and fully supports Vietnam in the conservation and promotion of its world heritage sites, and commits to reviewing and supporting Vietnam's future world heritage nomination dossiers within the scope of its functions, he affirmed.



The committee is one of the most important executive bodies of UNESCO, comprising 21 members with the authority to make key decisions regarding the recognition of cultural and natural world heritage sites; review and assess the conservation status of world heritage sites globally; and determine policies, budgets, and development orientations for the World Heritage Convention.



During the 11-day session, delegates will review 27 new heritage nomination dossiers and 124 others on the conservation and promotion of heritage values./.