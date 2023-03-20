Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietnam joins ASEAN bazaar in Argentina

Vietnam joins ASEAN bazaar in Argentina The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina, in collaboration with diplomatic missions of Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), organised an annual bazaar on March 18.

Apart from ambassadors and the staff of the embassies, the event saw the attendance of Deputy Foreign Minister of Argentina Pablo Tettamanti.

The event aimed to promote cultural exchanges and introduce the land and people of the participating countries, while raising understanding and tightening relations between ASEAN and the host country, according to the ASEAN Committee in Argentina.

It featured a wide range of their traditional handicrafts, cuisines and art performances.

Vietnam brought to the fair conical hats, ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress), and local dishes, which drew the attention of visitors./.

