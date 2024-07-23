Making news
Vietnam, Japan to boost people-to-people exchanges
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance Takebe Tsutomu in Hanoi on July 22, highlighting the countries' growing locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.
The host said the recent passing of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is a great loss to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people; and called on Japan to keep coordinating closely with Vietnam to inherit the Party leader's legacy and bring into play the achievements obtained so far, thereby implementing the recently established comprehensive strategic partnership and fostering substantive and effective cooperation in all fields.
He appreciated Takebe's relentless efforts in strengthening the two countries' friendship and cooperation through various practical activities like setting up the Vietnam - Japan University, organising the annual Vietnam - Japan Festival in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam Festival in Hokkaido and the Hokkaido Festival in Quang Ninh province, and promoting the improvement of the working environment for Vietnamese workers in Japan.
Son noted that locality-to-locality cooperation has become an important pillar of the bilateral ties while people-to-people exchanges are being enhanced.
He asked Takebe to continue strengthening cooperation, especially in the areas of education - training, labour, cultural exchanges, and tourism, through increasing flights between the two countries and simplifying procedures of granting visas for Vietnamese citizens. He also suggested continued support for the Vietnam - Japan University project to help provide high-quality human resources for Vietnam.
The Foreign Minister said he hopes that the alliance will advocate a new policy on labour reception to create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese people in Japan, while sharing experiences in coping with population ageing.
At the meeting, Takebe expressed his grief at the passing of the Party leader and offered his deep condolences to Vietnamese leaders and people. He also shared his memories of the Japan visits in 2008 and 2015 by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and appreciated the leader's enormous contributions to the breakthrough development of the bilateral friendship and cooperation over the past many years.
The Special Advisor informed his host of the preparation plan for a series of events celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of the Vietnam - Japan University this year.
He also said about his coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan to prepare for the Vietnam Festival in Hokkaido, slated for mid-August, and pledged to do his best to contribute to the development of the Vietnam - Japan comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time./.