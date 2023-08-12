Vietnam-Japan festival imbued with cultural exchange, friendship

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association’s municipal chapter Dao Viet Long stressed the bilateral relationship has seen significant leaps in development, serving as the foundation for its even more vibrant future growth and for the extension of its regional and global reach, bringing mutual benefits to both sides.



Kamitani Naoko, Director of the Japan Information and Culture Center at the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, said that the relationship is currently at its best. The foundation for its strong development lies in the understanding and empathy between their people, which stem not only from bilateral cooperation in political and economic aspects, but also from the nations’ long-standing historical and cultural connections nurtured through regular exchange activities between generations of leaders and people.



The festival treated participants to a photo exhibition of 50 works that capture the culture, landscapes, and people of both countries; a Haiku poetry symposium; a seminar on cherry blossom care and management in the capital city. It was rounded off with a gala of songs, art performances, and martial arts displays. Among performers was the Hanoi Freude Choir, which comprises 14 Vietnamese and Japanese artists./.