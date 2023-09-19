Vietnam-Japan cooperation fruiting: expert

Vietnam and Japan have reaped great achievements in their cooperation over the past five decades, according to Tomotaka Shoji, Director of the National Institute for Defense Studies’ Regional Studies Department under the Japanese Ministry of Defence.



In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Japan diplomatic relations (September 21), the Japanese expert highlighted the major strides in the bilateral economic collaboration, adding Japan, which has taken economic cooperation a priority in its foreign policy, has capitalised on its enormous potential to boost ties with Vietnam.



Japan is the largest ODA provider for Vietnam, while both sides have enjoyed vibrant business and trade promotion activities over the past time, he said, adding an array of Japanese brands have established a foothold in the Vietnamese market such as Aeon Mall.



Expressing his delight over the close attachment between the two peoples, with Japan’s great respect for Vietnam’s long struggle for independence, Shoji said this lays a solid foundation for the two to promote collaboration.



The bilateral cooperation will even further develop as both sides should work together to handle common challenges, including climate change and environmental protection.



Touching on coordination at multilateral forums, he affirmed that the two nations have enjoyed sound cooperation in the framework of ASEAN – an important organisation that Japan highly values.



He said he also expects that they will intensify cooperation in the UN's framework, as well as regional economic cooperation frameworks like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)./.