Vietnam-Israel relations develop continuously over past three decades: Ambassador

Looking back on the 30-year journey of diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Israel, with mutual respect and trust, have achieved prideworthy cooperation achievements in the fields of politics, economy, trade and investment, making the two nations become each other's leading partner in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.



The statement was made by Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung in his interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Tel Aviv, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties (July 12, 1993-2023).



Trung said that over the past three decades, the Vietnam-Israel relationship has experienced important development milestones. In 1993, Israel opened its embassy in Hanoi, and in 2009, Vietnam inaugurated its embassy in Tel Aviv. The moves did not only mark a dramatic change in political relations, but also haold great significance in promoting bilateral cooperation in other fields.



The two sides have maintained and stepped up the exchange of all-level delegations since 1996, and are preparing for an Israel visit by a Vietnamese high-ranking leader on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.



The two countries signed many cooperation agreements in different fields, including the Framework Agreement on Economic, Scientific, Technical, Agricultural and Trade Cooperation (1996); the Financial Cooperation Protocol (2007), the Visa Waiver Agreement for holders of diplomatic passports (2009), the agreement on double taxation avoidance and prevention of tax evasion on income and property taxes, and the Air Transport Agreement (2020). They are also aiming to sign the Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) as they have just completed negotiations on this deal after seven years.



Israel currently ranks third in the list of Vietnam's export markets in West Asia and is Vietnam's fifth largest trading partner, with two-way trade hitting 2.2 billion USD last year.



Cooperation activities in the fields of science and technology, smart agriculture, and people-to-people exchanges have also been held, contributing to consolidating and developing the bilateral friendship and cooperation, promoting mutual understanding, as well as providing learning opportunities and increasing travel frequency for their people.



In the coming time, the Vietnamese Embassy will exert efforts to organise activities in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, considering it a chance to continue popularising the positive image of Vietnam and people in the Middle East country.



The image of a friendly Vietnam will be the most sustainable foundation for the bilateral political and economic relations to continue developing to new heights, Trung said.



It will also continue to accompany people, businesses and localities in economic diplomacy activities; and promote efforts to create new breakthroughs in simplifying immigration procedures and travel routes between the two countries to facilitate the travel of investors, businessmen, and tourists.



The diplomat considered science and technology as a priority and one of pillars in the bilateral cooperation in the coming time, especially in areas related to new economic trends and in line with Vietnam’s development strategy, including sustainable development, digital transformation, green economy, and circular economy./.