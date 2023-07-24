Vietnam, Israel celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties

The 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Israel and the 78th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day were marked at a ceremony in Tel Aviv on July 23, held in the framework of an official visit of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung stressed that the friendly and cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Israel has continuously developed in all fields since the establishment of their diplomatic ties on July 12, 1993.

He said leaders of the two countries have made mutual visits and held working sessions to build frameworks to facilitate the development of bilateral relations in the fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, smart agriculture, and high technology.

The ambassador said Israel is supporting Vietnam in training human resources in science and technology, implementing the agricultural trainee programme; and sending technical medical experts to Vietnam to share experiences and knowledge.



Israel’s Minister of Science and Technology Innovation Ofir Akunis said that Vietnam and Israel are having close cooperation in many fields, especially agriculture and health.

Israel hopes that after the two sides sign the bilateral free trade agreement, it will be quickly approved and come into force for the benefit of the two economies, the Israeli minister said.

He also pledged to promote joint projects on innovative research, startup ecosystem and technology transfer.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Quang and his entourage visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Middle East country.

The representative of the 500-strong Vietnamese community in Israel proposed the State and Government create favourable conditions in terms of policies and procedures for overseas Vietnamese businesses to invest in their homeland and join hands in building the country, as well as help to bring more Vietnamese labourers to Israel to work./.