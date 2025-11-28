Vietnam introduces unique tourism, travel cooperation potential in Australia

A programme to promote popular tourist destinations in Vietnam, and connections with travel businesses in Australia was held by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) in coordination with the Tourism Development Support Fund in Sydney on November 27.

As part of the tourism stimulus programme 2025 of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event aimed to promote Vietnam’s unique destinations, products, and tourism services to Australian travel partners, media, and tourists, thus expanding tourism cooperation with this Oceania market.

In his opening speech, VNAT Deputy Director Ha Van Sieu stressed that Vietnam is recognised as one of the top travel destinations in Southeast Asia, offering endless beauty and rich cultural heritage, where visitors can explore UNESCO World Heritage sites, relax on tropical beaches stretching over 3,000 km nationwide, and enjoy world-class hotels, resorts, and entertainment services.

Vietnam offers a diverse range of tourism products, including luxury resorts, experiential travel, eco- and sustainable tourism, wellness and beach retreats, cultural heritage tours, MICE travel, and slow travel, catering to the varied interests of international visitors, including those from Australia, Sieu said.

The official also highlighted Vietnamese cuisine as another major attraction, earning the country the nickname “the world’s kitchen.”

Sieu showed his belief that with the attention of the two governments, support from Vietnam’s representatives in Australia and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, collaboration from relevant authorities, and business networking efforts, tourism will become one of the most prominent areas of cooperation in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Australia in the near future.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Consul General in Sydney Tran Thi Thanh My, who is also head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, noted that tourism is one of the most dynamic bridges connecting Vietnam and Australia, fostering mutual understanding and friendship. She said that beyond landscapes and cuisine, the warmth and hospitality of the Vietnamese people encourage visitors to return to the “S-shaped country” many times.

My emphasised that the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney stands ready to support businesses and is committed to working closely with VNAT and all Australian partners to facilitate travel, information exchange, and address related challenges.

Nerma Gunic, Special Advisor from the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (AUSTRADE), attributed the strong partnership between AUSTRADE and VNAT to bilateral tourism projects, especially the Vietnam–Australia Tourism Workshop held in Melbourne in June 2024, as well as ongoing efforts to promote tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Through joint initiatives, both AUSTRADE and VNAT have shown their commitments to strengthen tourism links and promote the two-way market. The Australia side showed its optimism about future opportunities to further foster cooperation and obtain more “fruitful outcomes” in the coming years.

Representatives from the VNAT, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Ninh province, and travel firms such as Best Price Travel, The Pearl Hoi An Resort, and Vietravel presented an overview of Vietnam’s tourism, highlighting signature tourism products tailored for the Australian market.

The programme included business-to-business (B2B) meetings to promote cooperation between Vietnamese and Australian enterprises; showcasing tourism products for the Australian market; providing updates on policies like e-visas; and introducing international tourism events and festivals in Vietnam.

Representatives of Australian travel agencies, and visitors expressed their impression of Vietnam’s unique destinations, diverse culture, and distinctive cuisine, highlighting the country as beautiful and highly captivating./.