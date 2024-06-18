Making news
Vietnam introduces tourism, cultural charms at France’s diplomatic festival
Vietnam has brought to the annual festival of consulates general in France a showcase of her tourism destinations, traditional paintings and musical instruments, leaving an enticing impression on visitors.
As part in the festival held in Lyon on June 15 and 16, the Vietnamese space was adorned with lanterns from Hoi An – a member of UNESCO's global Creative Cities Network in the fields of crafts and folk arts, Dong Ho folk paintings, as well as large photographs, brochures, and publications showcasing the country's scenic landmarks, tourism products and culture.
According to Tang Thanh Son, deputy director of the Vietnam Culture Centre in France, unlike previous editions, this time the centre had collaborated with the Vietnamese Association in Lyon to promote the homeland’s tourism potential and culture through various publications and brochures detailing tours and travel routes. The central province of Quang Binh, particularly its tours exploring Son Doong Cave – the largest of its kind in the world to date, garnered significant interest, especially from young visitors.
Lyon's Mayor Grégory Doucet noted that Vietnam always comes up with new ways to present the country's images, people, and culture at the festival. Expressing his admiration for the nation’s landscapes, particularly the Son Doong cave system, he shared his plans to visit Vietnam and explore its caves.
For over two decades, the renowned festival has been organised to honour the friendship and international solidarity of Lyon, promoting the cultural diversity and dynamism of consulates and foreign communities. With the theme of craftsmanship and expertise, this year’s edition attracted the participation of more than 50 countries and territories and some 35,000 visitors./.