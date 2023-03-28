Making news
Vietnam International Travel Mart 2023 to spotlight tourism culture
The event is expected to attract over 60,000 visitors, and representatives from 2,500 businesses, that are interested in seeking cooperation opportunities and partners.
Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi on March 28 to announce the event, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said this year’s event aims to encourage travel firms to invest in developing new tourism products through making the most of unique traditional culture and culture heritage values of Vietnam.
The difference in culture, customs, production activities, and daily life of 54 ethnic groups in Vietnam is always attractive to domestic and international tourists, Binh stressed, expressing his hope that VITM 2023 will help bring tourism into an important part of the cultural industry, thus contributing to preserving the value of Vietnamese cultural heritage.
Within the event's framework, a forum on Vietnamese cultural tourism development will be held on April 14, with the participation of local and international delegates.
Notably, a seminar on reducing plastic waste in the tourism industry will be also arranged, focusing on measures to promote sustainable tourism development associated with environmental protection.
Meanwhile, tourism promotion programmes will introduce attractive cultural tourism tours to in Taiwan (China), Nepal, and Indonesia; and cultural tourism attractions in Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh and Thai Nguyen of Vietnam.
Domestic and international art troupes will also gather for music performance programmes held in the framework off the event./.