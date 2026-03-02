Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair attracts 650 exhibitors

At a press conference to introduce VIFA Expo 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair – VIFA Expo 2026 – will take place from March 8 to 11 at two venues in Ho Chi Minh City: SKY EXPO (Quang Trung Software City, Trung My Tay ward) and WTC EXPO (Binh Duong ward).



VIFA Expo 2026 has drawn nearly 650 enterprises from 14 provinces and cities across Vietnam and 18 countries and territories. Exhibitors will showcase their products across 2,500 booths covering a total exhibition area of 45,000 sq.m.



Notable exhibitors include Remacro, Kentex Vietnam, Michael Amini, Evergreen Home, Accent Furniture, Vina Arya, Jiecang, Antique House, Najarian, Doan Ket 1, Natural Hardwood Lumber, Vinabedding, Conceria Tre Emme, Glory Mark Dorfans, Hiep Long, Santang, Cosy Furniture, Green Art, Azure Glass, Thinh Dat Binh Phuoc Furniture, Artifex Interiors, Everfriendship Furniture, Asiades, Le Tran, Phu Ngoc, Dai Hoang My, Canadian Wood, Best Furniture and DHP International.



Speaking at a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on February 27, Dang Quoc Hung, General Director of Alliance Handicraft Wooden Fine Art Corporation (Lien Minh Company), one of the fair’s organisers, said that building on the success of the previous 16 editions, the 17th VIFA EXPO continues to affirm its position as the largest furniture exhibition in Vietnam in 2026.



Regarding visitors, Hung said more than 3,000 importers and buyers from 80 countries have confirmed their attendance. The organisers have also placed special emphasis on attracting buyers from non-traditional markets such as the Middle East, India, China, South America and Africa, helping enterprises expand their global reach.



The fair will also feature industry seminars, factory tours, a business luncheon and gala dinner, a VIP buyer programme, and the VIFA EXPO Online Exhibition platform, enabling participants to update market information, connect with partners, and engage in trade activities more effectively.



Tran Ngoc Liem, director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry – HCM City Branch, said Vietnam’s wood industry recorded export turnover of approximately 7.3 billion USD in 2025, up 5–6% year-on-year, maintaining its position among the world’s leading furniture-exporting nations. Indoor and outdoor furniture remained the primary growth driver, contributing around 11.7 billion USD.



Vietnam’s wood and furniture industry is currently experiencing a strong recovery while sustaining its global standing. Many enterprises have secured orders through mid-2026, reflecting renewed confidence from international markets.



Green transformation, digitalisation and sustainable development are becoming essential requirements for the sector.



“For this reason, VIFA EXPO 2026 is not merely a trade fair but a strategic platform enabling Vietnamese enterprises to connect directly with global supply chains, enhance value creation, and strengthen the national brand of Vietnam’s furniture industry,” Liem said.



Huynh Thi Phuong Vy, General Director of Hiep Long Fine Furniture Company, said her company has secured orders through May and June this year. Its key markets remain Europe, the US and Japan, with Europe accounting for the largest share at around 60–70%.



According to Vy, the company continues to pursue a market diversification strategy rather than relying on a single region.



“We do not want to put all our eggs in one basket, so we are actively exploring and developing additional markets to diversify our revenue streams and broaden our market coverage,” she said.



This is also why Hiep Long regularly participates in international trade fairs, including VIFA EXPO. Such events provide valuable opportunities to connect with customers from emerging markets alongside traditional markets such as Europe and the US, she added./.