Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026 preparations move into high gear

The area showcasing electronic equipment by the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) at the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam International Defence Expo is not only a large-scale defence diplomacy event but also a milestone underscoring the prestige, organisational capability and international integration of the Vietnam People’s Army in a multilateral defence cooperation environment, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Truong Thang has said.

Addressing a conference on February 26 to prepare for the third edition in 2026, Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence, noted that the expo serves to implement the Party, State and Central Military Commission’s policies on international integration, defence diplomacy, and the development of a self-reliant, self-strengthening, dual-use and modern defence industry. It also aims to reinforce Vietnam’s defence standing globally while fostering pride and responsibility among officers, soldiers and the public in safeguarding the Fatherland.

The 2026 edition, themed “Peace, Friendship, Cooperation and Development,” will be organised on a larger scale later this year, featuring a wide array of weapons and technical equipment alongside product exhibitions, seminars and panel discussions, drills, live field demonstrations, and business networking activities.

Thang said the event’s success would help spread the image of a peace-loving Vietnam that is ready for cooperation and transparent in its defence policy, while showcasing the progress of the national defence industry.

He called for the expo to be staged to higher standards, with greater professionalism and more substantive cooperation outcomes, commensurate with Vietnam’s rising position on the international stage. Preparations must begin early and be carried out in a comprehensive and meticulous manner, with absolute safety for personnel, vehicles, equipment and all activities during the event placed at the forefront.

At the conference, Maj. Gen. Phan Thi Hoai Van, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Defence Industry, said the expo was successfully held twice, in 2022 and 2024, each time expanding in scale and improving in quality.

Both editions adopted a comprehensive exhibition model, combining indoor displays of products and models with outdoor showcases of real equipment and live demonstrations of weapons and technical systems. Enterprises from the navy, air force and army sectors took part, alongside equipment currently in service with the military.

The 2022 and 2024 editions attracted broad domestic and international attention and were widely regarded as important milestones affirming Vietnam’s position, credibility and its peaceful, self-defensive defence policy, she stated.

Notably, the participation of leading global defence corporations and high-level delegations from numerous countries highlighted the event’s growing appeal and Vietnam’s expanding role in multilateral defence cooperation, contributing to strengthened strategic trust and promoting dialogue and cooperation for shared security, she added./.