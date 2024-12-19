Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 to open today

A welcome flyover performed by the VPA's Air Force at a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2024. (Photo: the Ministry of National Defence.)

The Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 is due to kick off on December 19 morning at Gia Lam airport in Hanoi, gathering more than 200 units and enterprises from over 30 countries worldwide.

This is the second time Vietnam has organised the expo, following the inaugural event in 2022. It is one of the key events celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

The four-day event, hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, aims to share achievements and experiences in researching, producing, and using weapons and equipment; and promote cooperation in defence industry among participating countries.

The expo's opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am on December 19. With the theme “Vietnam - Peace - Cooperation - Development,” the programme will feature performances by 2,000 officers and soldiers of the VPA. It will also feature impressive demonstrations by the air force, the special force, the honour guard, military service dogs, and other units.

The expo spans a total area of over 100,000 sq.m, featuring both indoor and outdoor exhibition zones. Notably, many new military equipment and weaponry developed and produced by Vietnam's defence industry for the first time will be introduced.

The event will open to the public from 9:00 am on December 21.

Within the framework of the exhibition, exchange programmes to promote collaboration between agencies, units, and enterprises, as well as among enterprises themselves; thematic workshops on military technology; and activities showcasing achievements in defence cooperation, will be arranged./.