Vietnam international defence exhibition 2022 opens

Along with the growing trend of integration in all fields, international defence cooperation has been a focus of the Party and State of Vietnam to strengthen trust between Vietnam and other countries, stated PM at the event.

According to the host government leader, Vietnam Defence 2022 is a good chance for defence policymakers and defence industry firms to meet and seek partnership towards a world of peace, cooperation and prosperity.

On the occasion, Chinh also highlighted Vietnam’s defence policy, which is for peace, self-defence, and the people.

Following the opening ceremony, PM Chinh and delegates visited booths displaying defence industry products.

The Vietnam Defence 2022 covers an area of over 50,000sq.m, including more than 20,000sq.m of outdoor area. It attracts 174 enterprises from 30 countries.

A number of conferences will be held within the framework of the event./.