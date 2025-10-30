Vietnam, international community call for end to embargo against Cuba

At the UN General Assembly’s 80th session in New York. Photo: Xinhua/VNA The United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s 80th session discussed and adopted the annual resolution entitled “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba” at the UN headquarters in New York on October 28-29.

The resolution received 165 votes in favour, seven against, and 12 abstentions, continuing to reflect widespread international opposition to the unilateral embargo that has lasted over 60 years.

The UN Secretary-General's report and remarks by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez highlighted that the US’s irrational embargo measures have severely harmed the Cuban people’s rights to development, health, education, and food security, causing losses exceeding 7.5 billion USD between March 2024 and February 2025, an increase of nearly 50% compared to the previous year.

At the session, many countries and groups criticised the embargo as a violation of the UN Charter and international law, calling on the US to end this outdated policy and remove Cuba from the list of “state sponsors of terrorism.”

Speaking at the session, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, Chargé d’Affaires at the Vietnamese Delegation to the UN, reaffirmed Vietnam’s solidarity with and strong support for Cuba, calling for the complete and unconditional lifting of all embargo measures. The Vietnamese representative cited the normalisation of Vietnam-US relations 30 years ago as proof of the power of dialogue and reconciliation based on mutual respect, while expressing hope that the same spirit will shape future relations between the US and Cuba.

The Minister Counsellor emphasised that Vietnam will steadfastly support Cuba in protecting its independence, sovereignty, self-determination, and development rights. He also stressed that the UN General Assembly resolution not only reflects international solidarity with Cuba but also upholds the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, international law, and human conscience.

The resolution was first adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1992. It calls on all countries not to enact or maintain measures of blockade or embargo contrary to the UN Charter and international law, while emphasising respect for equality, sovereignty, and freedom of trade and navigation among nations./.