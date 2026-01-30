Vietnam intensifies fight against deepfake-powered online scams

Delegates at the seminar "Safe Tet- No worries about Deepfake". Photo: VNA

Vietnamese authorities and cybersecurity experts have warned that online scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with criminals now using deepfake technology to impersonate individuals and organisations, making fraud far more difficult to detect.

The warning was issued at a seminar titled “Safe Tet – No worries about Deepfake”, jointly organised by the National Cybersecurity Association (NCA) and TikTok Vietnam on January 29 in Hanoi, as part of the “Online scam prevention 2025” campaign.

Experts said fraudsters are exploiting artificial intelligence to create highly realistic fake images, voices and videos to pose as relatives, company leaders or government officials in order to request money transfers or sensitive information. During the Tet holiday, scammers also take advantage of emotional pressure by promoting fake promotions, prize notifications and urgent payment requests.

The NCA’s 2025 consumer cybersecurity survey shows that roughly one in every 555 people fell victim to scams, equivalent to 0.18%, down from 0.45% in 2024, reflecting improved public awareness. However, NCA Deputy Secretary-General Vu Duy Hien said scams have not disappeared but have become more complex, with deepfake tools making impersonation far more convincing.

He warned that images, voices and video calls are no longer reliable proof of identity, and urged users to verify all financial or data-related requests through official channels, even when they appear to come from trusted people.

Cybersecurity expert Vu Duy Hung noted that global losses from deepfake-related fraud reached 200 million USD in the first quarter of 2025 alone, highlighting the growing scale of the threat. He stressed the importance of slowing down, double-checking information and protecting biometric data such as voice and facial images.

Associate Professor Dr. Tran Thanh Nam, Vice Principal of the University of Education under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and an expert at the Vietnam–France Psychology Institute, added that information overload, fear of missing out and emotional stress make young people particularly vulnerable to online deception.

Through cooperation with TikTok creators and influencers, the campaign aims to spread practical anti-scam messages to millions of users, helping ensure a safer digital environment during Tet and beyond./.