Vietnam-initiated International Day of Play celebrated in New York

UNICEF Ambassador Lucy Liu speaks about the meaning of play to children’s development (Photo: VNA) .

The day (June 11), designated by UN General Assembly Resolution 78/268 on March 25, was initiated by Vietnam and the five other core group countries (including Bulgaria, El Salvador, Jamaica, Kenya, and Luxembourg) and co-sponsored by 138 nations.

During a high-level discussion marking the occasion, delegates highlighted the critical role of play in child development and social progress worldwide.

Scholars and experts urged the international community and individual countries to prioritise this vital aspect of childhood through dedicated policies and programmes. The goal is to ensure that all children, regardless of circumstance, have the opportunity to play, develop, and become positive contributors to the society and the world.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang joined the celebration as special guests at an "Early Learning through Play" event where they engaged in play-based learning activities with preschoolers from the UN International School (UNIS) in New York.

On the occasion, the regional president of the LEGO Group for the Americas commended Vietnam's role in advocating the UN resolution, and expressed his hope for continued collaboration to spread the importance of play for children worldwide. Additionally, he also acknowledged Vietnam's support for the LEGO factory in the southern province of Binh Duong to operate soon./.