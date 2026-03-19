Vietnam, India strengthen cooperation on religion, ethnic minority affairs

Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung poses for a photo with India’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. Photo: VNA The delegation laid flowers at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh at G20 Park, visited the National Museum of India, paid respects to Buddha sariras, and toured India Gate, a historic landmark and iconic symbol of the Indian capital.

During bilateral talks with India’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Dung reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of ensuring equality for all citizens and leaving no one behind in development. He expressed appreciation to the Indian Government, particularly Rijiju, for supporting the successful organisation of the UN Day of Vesak 2025 in Vietnam, during which Buddha relics attracted around 16 million visitors.



Highlighting 2026 as the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the Vietnamese minister described the milestone as an opportunity to deepen substantive cooperation and proposed the early signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two ministries, focusing on experience-sharing in ethnic minority management, public administration, and international cooperation.



Rijiju noted that both countries are dynamic economies bound by longstanding friendship and praised the progress achieved since the partnership upgrade. He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation and accelerating the MoU signing process.



In talks with Dung, Indian Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram described Vietnam as a key partner in India’s Asia–Pacific vision, stressing shared historical and cultural similarities as well as deep Buddhist connections that have strengthened bilateral ties. He noted that large numbers of Vietnamese citizens paying homage to Buddha relics in 2025 reflected the strong spiritual bond between the two nations and expressed confidence that cooperation would continue to expand, with efforts to finalise the MoU soon.



Minister Dung thanked Oram for inviting the Vietnamese delegation and acknowledged India’s support in bringing Buddha sariras to Vietnam during Vesak 2025. Emphasising similarities in managing ethnic, cultural, and religious diversity, he reaffirmed Vietnam’s view that unity among ethnic groups is a strategic issue within the broader framework of national solidarity. According to the minister, stability is an important foundation for sustainable and faster development.



The two ministers jointly opened Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 the same day. Initiated by India’s Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the festival has evolved into a major annual event promoting ethnic minority communities through cultural exhibitions, trade activities, entrepreneurship, and policy dialogue, while creating income opportunities for artisans and strengthening participation of businesses and organisations in cultural value chains./.