Vietnam, India issue joint statement

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the joint press conference on August 1, 2024. (Photo: VNA) Vietnam and India issued a Joint Statement on Strengthening of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and India on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s State visit to India from July 30-August 1.



Following is the full text of the joint statement: JOINT STATEMENT ON STRENGTHENING OF THE COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIET NAM AND THE REPUBLIC OF INDIA

During the State Visit of the Prime Minister of Viet Nam Pham Minh Chinh

to India

(New Delhi, 30 July - 01 August 2024)

1. At the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, H.E. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of Viet Nam, H.E. Pham Minh Chinh paid a State Visit to India from 30 July - 01 August 2024. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh was accompanied by a high level official delegation including Ministers and leaders of many ministries of Viet Nam.

POLITICAL RELATION

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning a historic third term and expressed his belief that India would continue strong development course and have an increasingly greater role and position in the international arena under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders reviewed the deep-rooted and long-standing friendship between India and Viet Nam and expressed their satisfaction with the strong development of bilateral relations since the elevation of the relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2016. The leaders agreed to continue the effective implementation of the outcomes of high level talks and visits in recent years, including the India - Viet Nam Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People in 2020, and the outcomes of the meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on 01 August 2024 in New Delhi, among others.

. The leaders agreed to maintain regular exchanges at all levels. The leaders agreed that the current geo-political realities call for closer cooperation between India and Viet Nam. They recognised convergence in their world view and expressed support for a greater voice and role for Global South in international affairs. The leaders agreed to further strengthen the Viet Nam - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas.

6. On the basis of the existing excellent bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed to maintain regular exchanges at all levels.

7. The leaders appreciated multi-dimensional institutional mechanisms between the two countries in the fields of foreign policy, security and maritime domain, defence cooperation, parliamentary exchanges, trade and investment, agriculture, healthcare, civil aviation, information and communication technology, science & technology including space & nuclear technology, tourism and culture. They agreed to intensify and strengthen the bilateral dialogue in various domains, including the Joint Commission for Economic, Trade, Science and Technology for mutual benefit. They welcomed the signing of the Plan of Action for the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the period of 2024-2028.

ECONOMIC, TRADE AND INVESTMENT COOPERATION

8. As two rapidly growing economies, the leaders of India and Viet Nam agreed to reinforce cooperation at the level of governments and businesses for increasing two-way trade, investment and technological partnership. The leaders agreed to further elevate trade from the present level of around US$ 15 billion. Both sides also agreed on the need for closer cooperation on removing trade barriers with a view to facilitating and enhancing bilateral trade.. They concurred that the ongoing review of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement should generate a more user-friendly, simple and trade facilitative regime for both countries.

9. The leaders agreed to continue efforts to promote investment flows between the two countries. Viet Nam welcomed investment from India in infrastructure, high technology, source technology, clean technology, information technology, support and manufacturing industries, textile, automobile and materials industry, green agriculture, smart agriculture, innovation and startups, semi-conductors, renewable energy and energy conservation projects, electricity generation, biogas and polyester fabrics, among others, in Viet Nam. India welcomed investment from Viet Nam in agriculture, agro-processing, aquaculture, wood processing, urban development and infrastructure, production of bamboo and forestry products, hospitality and tourism, digital technology, e-vehicles, healthcare and services in India. This mutual commitment aims to further strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries.

India welcomed Viet Nam’s decision to join the Coalition on the Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and early completion of domestic procedures to officially join the International Solar Alliance. Viet Nam appreciated India’s Global Bio-fuel Alliance initiative.

11. As two coastal countries in the region, they agreed to bolster cooperation in oceanography, marine sciences and blue economy, as well as in capacity building in this area. The leaders also reiterated their mutually beneficial cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including exploration and production in Viet Nam’s continental shelf.

They also encourage relevant government agencies and businesses of both sides to explore cooperation opportunities in green economy, circular economy, digital economy and critical industries such as rare earth elements, semi-conductor, nano materials.

DEFENCE AND SECURITY COOPERATION

cooperation based on mutual interest and priorities of the two countries which will also contribute to greater stability in the wider Indo-Pacific region.

14. The leaders agreed to continue enhancing cooperation in various areas including human resource development and maintaining collaboration in peace-keeping operations, hydrography, cybersecurity, information sharing, strategic research, maritime security, maritime safety, search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster management, and emergency response and relief.

15. The leaders agreed for the early operationalisation of the Implementing Arrangement on Hydrography and forming a Joint Committee.

16. The leaders welcomed the signing of Loan Agreement under US$ 300 million Line of Credit extended by the Government of India to the Government of Viet Nam for defence procurement.

INNOVATION AND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY COOPERATION

The leaders reiterated the significance of digital technologies and encouraged the development of a framework to promote bilateral cooperation in financial innovation and digital payments between Viet Nam and India.

Recognising the national priorities of both countries for digital transformation and energy transition, the leaders decided to encourage greater exchanges and cooperation in areas such as digital public infrastructure, space technology applications, renewable energy, biotechnology and disaster resilience technologies.

The leaders noted with satisfaction the ongoing collaboration in the field of peaceful use of atomic energy and agreed to intensify follow-up on various avenues of further cooperation emerging from the 3rd India-Viet Nam Joint Committee Meeting on atomic energy.

20. They welcomed the progress towards the establishment of ASEAN-India tracking, data reception station and data processing facility in Viet Nam.

DEVELOPMENT, CULTURE, TOURISM COOPERATION AND PEOPLE-TO-PEOPLE EXCHANGES

21. The leaders appreciated bilateral development cooperation under the framework of Mekong-Ganga Cooperation through quick impact projects, ITEC training and educational scholarships. They appreciated the establishment of Centre of Excellence for Software Development and Training at the Posts & Telecommunications Institute of Technology, Ho Chi Minh City with Indian cooperation. They also welcomed the establishment of Army Software Park at Telecommunications University, Nha Trang with support of the Government of India.

Viet Nam’s vision to become a high-income developed country by 2045. They also supported collaboration among institutions on issues of interest to Global South.

23. They appreciated increase in direct flights between the two countries which have expanded two-way travel and tourism flows. They encouraged further increase in connectivity and tourism between India and Viet Nam.

’s commitment for the restoration and conservation of My Son UNESCO World Heritage Site and the work done by Archaeological Survey of India in the A, H and K Blocks as well as the forthcoming project in the F Block.

’s support for the annual organisation of the International Day of Yoga in a large number of Vietnamese cities and provinces. The leaders expressed support for greater cooperation among yoga institutions of the two countries and the bilateral exchanges in the field of traditional medicine, including the field of medicinal plants. They also agreed to enhance cultural exchange and media cooperation between the two countries.

REGIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

The leaders agreed on the key role of ASEAN Centrality in the evolving regional architecture for regional peace, stability and prosperity. They supported further strengthening of ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which complements bilateral relations with respective Member States. The leaders appreciated the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) for Peace, Stability, and Prosperity in the Region which provide opportunities for further cooperation between the AOIP and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. They agreed to continue strengthening cooperation and mutual support at all international fora. India appreciated Viet Nam’s consistent support for India’s permanent membership in the reformed United Nations Security Council.

Underlining the link between prosperity and security, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security and freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, while pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without resorting to threat or use of force. Both leaders underscored the importance of non-militarisation and self-restraint in the conduct of all activities by claimants and all other states, and avoidance of actions that could further complicate the situation or escalate disputes affecting peace and stability. Both leaders emphasized the legal framework set out by the UNCLOS within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out, and that UNCLOS is the basis for determining maritime entitlements, sovereign rights, jurisdiction and legitimate interests over maritime zones. Both leaders further called for the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and the substantive negotiations towards the early conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, especially UNCLOS, that does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations including those not party to these negotiations.

Both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. They stressed the importance of international collaboration in combating this menace in accordance with international law, particularly the principles of the United Nations Charter, and reiterated their commitment to joint efforts in this endeavour.

The leaders welcomed the signing of various bilateral cooperation documents, which are annexed.

The Prime Minister of Viet Nam appreciated the arrangements for the visit and hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of India to visit Viet Nam.