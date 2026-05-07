Vietnam, India firms ink broad cooperation deals at Mumbai business forum

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Chief Minister of India's Maharashtra State Devendra Fadnavis witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between the two countries. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on May 7 (local time) witnessed the exchange of cooperation agreements between Vietnamese and Indian businesses, as part of the India-Vietnam Business Forum in Mumbai.



Chief Minister of India's Maharashtra State Devendra Fadnavis and senior officials from both countries also attended the event.



The agreements reflected expanding cooperation between Vietnamese and Indian enterprises across trade promotion, aviation finance, airport infrastructure, tourism, logistics, manufacturing, digital transformation and green technology.



The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) signed a memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), and the Indian Business Forum to strengthen information exchange, investment and trade promotion activities, and business connectivity between the two countries.



Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and JPMorgan Chase agreed to establish a cooperation framework aimed at expanding opportunities in cash flow management, aircraft financing and financial governance solutions.



Vietnamese and Indian partners also launched cooperation initiatives in culture and tourism, including the production of the film “SILA” and the organisation of the Namaste Vietnam event to promote bilateral tourism and strengthen connections between the two markets.



Vietnam's Sun Group and India's GMR Group announced cooperation on airport infrastructure development, marking a new step forward in aviation connectivity and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries. Meanwhile, Sun PhuQuoc Airways and Minar Group unveiled plans for air routes connecting Vietnam and India, while promoting Phu Quoc as a destination for Indian travellers.



Vietjet Air signed strategic cooperation agreements with GMR Airports Limited covering aviation services, airport operations, air cargo and logistics, passenger services and opportunities for airport development and operation in Vietnam. The Vietnamese carrier also entered into a tourism and technology cooperation framework with Bird Group involving hospitality, ground services and digital transformation.



The Vietnam International Arbitration Centre and the India International Arbitration Centre agreed to cooperate on commercial dispute resolution support and experience sharing.



In the logistics sector, Vietnam Maritime Corporation signed agreements with Century Group and Seahorse Ship Agencies Pvt Ltd to develop Vietnam–India container shipping routes and logistics infrastructure.



Other agreements included cooperation in stainless steel distribution in the Indian market, investment consulting for automotive parts manufacturing projects in Vietnam, development of EV charging infrastructure and fast-charging technology transfer, as well as AI applications for retail supply chain management./.