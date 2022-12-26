Vietnam in world's top 16 with richest biodiversity





Of the species, there are about 6,000 benthic, 2,038 fish, 225 marine shrimp, 15 sea snake, 12 marine mammal, five sea turtle, 43 water bird, 653 seaweed, 657 zooplankton, 94 mangrove plants, 14 seagrasses, and about 400 coral species.

These species live in more than 20 typical ecosystem types, have high biological productivity, and determine the entire primary productivity of the whole sea.

For effective marine conservation, Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has been consulting the Government to issue support policies, and invest in essential infrastructure items of the marine protected areas.

According to the ministry, it is also necessary to have policies to support the implementation of co-management in the protection of aquatic resources.

Government's support is also needed to help fishermen working in marine protected areas to shift their livelihood to environmentally-friendly ones./.