Vietnam improves visa policy to boost tourism competitiveness

Quang Ninh welcomes Pacific World cruise ship carrying 1,700 foreign tourists on April 30. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s visa policy has become increasingly open, yet its competitiveness remains modest as compared to other countries in the region. Therefore, improving visa policies is deemed essential to enhance Vietnam’s tourism appeal and contribute to the country’s growth target of at least 8%.



According to Pham Van Thuy, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vietnam currently offers bilateral visa exemption to citizens of 15 countries and unilaterally waives visas for those from12 others. Government Resolution No. 44/NQ-CP dated March 7, 2025 extends the visa exemption until March 14, 2028, allowing a maximum stay of 45 days regardless of passport type or entry purpose.



A significant step forward is the approval of the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, effective from August 15, 2023. Under this law, the validity of e-visas has been extended from 30 to 90 days, allowing single or multiple entries, and now applies to all countries and territories. These changes have made it easier for international tourists to visit Vietnam and have enhanced the country’s tourism attractiveness.



In addition, a specific visa exemption policy is applied to Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Kien Giang province in the Mekong Delta, allowing foreign tourists to stay for up to 30 days without a visa, provided they remain on the island throughout their stay.



As part of the 2025 national tourism stimulus programme, the government adopted Resolution No. 11/NQ-CP to grant conditional visa exemptions to nationals of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland. These visitors will benefit from a visa-free stay of up to 45 days if they travel under programmes launched by authorised Vietnamese travel agencies. The policy is effective from March 1 to December 31, 2025.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued an action plan to implement the programme (Decision No. 444/QD-BVHTTDL) and is actively working with the Ministries of Public Security and Foreign Affairs to propose new visa incentives targeting high-net-worth individuals and strategic markets.



Strengthening image of a “safe, friendly, and attractive” destination



With a view to fostering rapid and sustainable tourism growth, Vietnam is professionalising its promotion strategy, focusing on digital technology and market diversification. Consistent communication campaigns, launched both domestically and internationally, will promote the new slogan “Vietnam – Travel to love,” highlighting the country as a safe, hospitable, high-quality, and experience-rich destination.



International tourists experience the Alpine Coaster, about 2,400m long. (Photo: VNA)

Promotional efforts will be intensified in key markets in Northeast Asia (China, the Republic of Korea), Western Europe, the United States, and Australia, as well as emerging markets such as India. Vietnam will also target niche segments such as golf tourism, wellness tourism, MICE, and river tourism.



The tourism sector is also proposing the establishment of tourism promotion offices in priority markets to strengthen direct engagement with foreign partners.



Efforts will focus on digital transformation in promotional activities, including the application of AI, big data, and outreach through global digital platforms such as Google, Facebook, TikTok, OTAs, and international influencers (KOLs).



Regional and international cooperation will be enhanced, with priority given to Mekong sub-regional and ASEAN initiatives. The tourism sector will also collaborate closely with airlines, media, and private enterprises on joint communication campaigns.



Numerous major events are planned, including National Tourism Year 2025, international trade fairs such as ITB Berlin and WTM London, and roadshows in target markets including Europe, Northeast Asia, Australia, India, and North America. /.