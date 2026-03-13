Vietnam I4 Impact Awards 2026 to honour tech solutions driving digital economy

At the I4.0 Awards 2025 ceremony. Photo: nhandan.vn

The Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) on March 12 announced the launch of the “Vietnam I4 Impact Awards 2026” aimed at honouring pioneering enterprises, entities and individuals whose technology solutions generate measurable benefits to Vietnam’s digital economy and innovation ecosystem.



The awards ceremony is set for May in Hanoi, coinciding with Vietnam Science and Technology Day on May 18. Run under VUSTA's direction with funding from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the event is co-hosted by the Vietnam Institute of Digital Transformation and Innovation and the National Authority of Digital Transformation. It brings together regulatory agencies, sci-tech bodies, innovative companies, domestic and foreign experts.

Previously held annually from 2022-2025 as the I4.0 Awards, the event has been rebranded as I4 Impact Awards for 2026. The name change signals an evolution in evaluation criteria: earlier editions focused primarily on technological advancements tied to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, whereas the updated framework spotlights "impact" - the real-world contributions that technology brings to economy, society and daily life.



The new I4 concept now rests on four pillars: industry, innovation, intelligence, and impact. The awards serve as a platform to identify and spread innovative models that tackle practical challenges across Vietnam, spanning corporate management, industrial production, finance and banking, e-commerce, health care, education, agriculture, and smart cities.



Honorees will include entities, enterprises, and individuals that have successfully deployed digital technologies, artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things, and other cutting-edge tools to boost labour productivity, competitiveness, and sustainable development.



More broadly, the programme also aspires to serve as a hub for Vietnam's innovation ecosystem, convening scientists, tech firms, investors, and policymakers to share knowledge, connect resources, and forge new collaboration opportunities.



Two main events will headline the awards. The Vietnam I4 Impact Forum will provide a scientific venue for technology experts, researchers, firms, and policy to examine emerging tech trends, present exemplary digital transformation models, and draw on international best practices in nurturing innovation ecosystem.



The Vietnam I4 Impact Awards 2026 ceremony will celebrate standout achievements in sci-tech and digital transformation with demonstrable positive societal effects. Solutions that reshape business models, streamline governance, or elevate quality of life are poised to emerge as top contenders.



The ceremony will recognise exemplary efforts across several main categories, including digital industry and digital infrastructure; social impact and sustainability; culture, heritage and global cooperation; governance and leadership capacity; and the “Green Dragon Awards”./.